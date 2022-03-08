Posted: Mar 08, 2022 9:26 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 9:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to restore the 43,000 acre Osage Nation Ranch, LLC that is home to 2,600 head of cattle and 190 bison. As a result of this partnership, the ranch was awarded Conservationist of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts at a recent meeting.

Osage Nation Ranch Consultant Galen Crum said in part that they wanted to protect the land that the Osage Nation had purchased. This is a five year collaboration between the two entities to get to where they are now.

The meeting was held in Edmond and provided networking opportunities at the state and national level.