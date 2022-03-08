Posted: Mar 08, 2022 5:55 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 7:33 AM

Tom Davis

Because of a generous donation from the Corporate Aircraft Association, five Oklahoma high schools will receive a flight simulator to be used to enhance the classroom implementation of the AOPA “You Can Fly” High School Aviation Curriculum.

Each of the five schools, Durant, Alva, Bartlesville, Duncan, and Lawton, was selected by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission as a recipient of the gift because of their willingness to serve as leaders in the building of high-quality aviation programs in their regions of Oklahoma.

The Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA), is a member-funded association that partners with select Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) at airports throughout the US and Canada, to offer jet fuel programs and other aircraft services to their members. Their leadership selected Oklahoma for this donation because of positive interactions they had at airports within the Oklahoma Airport System. They worked with the Commission to determine the most effective way to benefit students interested in aviation.

“We appreciate the Corporate Aircraft Association’s gift to Oklahoma schools,” stated State Director of Aeronautics, Grayson Ardies. “By providing flight simulators, CAA will help school districts implement the “You Can Fly” curriculum with fidelity and will ensure that Oklahoma continues to lead the way in equipping students to enter the aviation industry.”

“CAA’s mission is to support and to preserve corporate and general aviation. I can’t think of a better way to reach so many students. We hope these simulators help inspire an entire generation to consider a career in aviation,” said Bob Bordes, president of CAA.

The designated high schools are just five of the nearly 30 Oklahoma schools that are teaching the “You Can Fly” curriculum during the 2021-2022 school year. Developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the free program offers schools the opportunity to teach two aviation pathways of curriculum to students in Grades 9-12 and prepare them for a career in aviation.