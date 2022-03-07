Posted: Mar 07, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on felony charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Brandi Killman was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from the incident. The defendant was arraigned in Washington County court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were investigating near 6th Street and Cherokee Avenue early Saturday morning. An officer noticed a red Hyundai was bearing an improper and expired tag. Officers searched the vehicle and found a bag items that had residue from burnt heroin.

Another bag was found near the passenger’s seat. This contained baggies with marijuana, heroin and prescription medication. Another bag in the vehicle contained a handgun, a large knife and brass knuckles. A large quantity of methamphetamine was also discovered in the vehicle.

Officers weighed the methamphetamine at 25.5 grams and one gram of heroin. Bond for Killman was set at $100,000.