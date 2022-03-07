Posted: Mar 07, 2022 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The first round of pre-enrollment will start this Thursday evening for P3, Pre-Kindergarten, and Kindergarten students at Pawhuska Public Schools.

Those enrolling their child in Pre-K or Kindergarten will be able to request a teacher if they so choose. There are a limited number of requests available. You are asked to bring your child's immunization records, along with a social security card and birth certificate to enrollment, which is set to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is another round of pre-enrollment set to take place on Monday, March 21st from 9 a.m. to noon if you are unable to attend Thursday evening. Keep in mind that you will still need to come to the August enrollment period to check in with your teacher prior to class starting.