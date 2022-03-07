Posted: Mar 07, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for allegations of sending threatening text messages to a female victim earlier this month. Dylan Armstrong appeared at the Washington County Courthouse while in custody. Bond was set at $50,000 by the felony warrant.

According to an affidavit, Armstrong allegedly sent messages to the victim claiming that he would burn her house down, hurt her children and make bombs to blow up her car. The victim stated that she was worried for the safety of her family. She also claimed that Armstrong has protective orders from other victims who have made similar claims.

Court records confirmed at least two others had petitioned for a protective order against Armstrong. A no contact provision was also set as a condition of the defendant’s bond.