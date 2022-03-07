Posted: Mar 07, 2022 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 2:11 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted the resignation of county assessor Chandee Hawk at Monday morning’s meeting. Hawk had served in the role since being appointed in October 2019. She will move on to take a role with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Chairman Burke LaRue says he is grateful for the work Hawk has done for the county.

The resignation will become effective March 13. The board will be tasked with appointing a temporary replacement to fill the remaining few months of the term. That appointment could be made at the March 14 meeting. The position does come up for election this year. Later in the meeting, the board passed a resolution to schedule the election for that position and others that are set for this year.