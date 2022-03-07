Posted: Mar 07, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said it is time to begin looking at a date for the spring dump day. One date he was looking at was Saturday, April 23rd. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said this would line up well for his crews.

This is an item that they will put on the agenda next week to determine a date for that free dump day.