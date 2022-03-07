Posted: Mar 07, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Three Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) applications for Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) receive approval.

WCEM Director Kary Cox says these are special projects that were offered to them through the EMPG. Cox says it is his understanding that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being used at the State level to fund the projects. He says one of the grants is for the acquisition of a light tower.

Cox says they are looking for a unit that will serve a dual purpose: one with a 15,000 generator on board with a construction-type light tower. He says these units are utilized at accident scenes and crime scenes.

The local cost share required to complete this grant is 50-percent of the total project cost of $20,000. Cox says there is up to a $10,000 reimbursement for the project. The EMPG-ARPA grant is worth $10,000. There are currently two light towers in Washington County, however, they are aging.

Another grant is an $800 Training Grant. There is no local cost match required to complete this grant. Total cost for this grant will be $800.

The last grant is for a water pallet in the amount of $1,000. Cox says this is for bottled water to do rehab for firefighters and other first responders that are on scene for an extended period of time. He says the monies will allow them to purchase a minimum of three water pallets. The requirement is that they keep the pallets refreshed, meaning they will be responsible to replace whatever water pallets they use.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the grant applications on Monday morning.