Posted: Mar 07, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave a report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting as to how went in February. He said that they had 20 calls for service out of Barnsdall and transported 14 patients. McLemore added that there were 39 calls for service in Fairfax with 33 transports.

McLemore also talked about a recent phone call he had with the Fairfax Hospital.

McLemore also said they had to bring in one ambulance from Pawhuska during the snow storm because it got stuck on top of the hill above the Barnsdall High School.