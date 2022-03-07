Posted: Mar 07, 2022 1:11 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 1:11 PM

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will begin releasing COVID-19 case numbers on a weekly basis and as they begin doing that, numbers across Osage County continue to plummet. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts reported 24 active cases during Monday’s Board meeting.

So that we can continue staying at these levels, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said it is important to remain vigilant.

A member of the Osage County Health Department said a reason for the change in the way they are reporting cases is because at-home tests are skewing the data so much.