Posted: Mar 07, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Sheriff’s Office was requesting that the Board purchase 14 Panasonic laptops that deputies could have while on patrol. The cost would be just over $38,000 and they were requesting that ARPA money pay for this need. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said the ones they currently use are becoming outdated and it is important to upgrade to a newer system.

As someone who used to work for the sheriff’s department, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt knows first-hand what an important purchase that is for the department.

The Board unanimously approved that purchase.