Posted: Mar 07, 2022 12:31 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police arrest a man after he allegedly pointed and shot his gun at an occupied home.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, 24-year-old Timothy Lane Sisco was arrested for aggravated assault just after midnight early Monday morning in the area of Elmhurst Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Capt. Hastings says officers talked to a man that saw a neighbor in his back yard firing a weapon. Hastings says the man yelled at Sisco to stop. He says that is about the time when Sisco is believed to have turned, pointed the rifle in the man's direction, and fired a single round into the house.

Capt. Hastings says two rifles and other evidence was recovered at the scene. He says officers described Sisco as being intoxicated at the time of the incident. No one was injured.