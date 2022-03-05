Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 05, 2022 9:55 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2022 10:09 PM

WCJLS 41st Annual Premium Sale

Tom Davis
 
Topping off a week of showing the livestock the 4H and FFA kids have raised at the Washington County Jr.Livestock Show was the Annual Premium Sale.
 
The evening began with a dinner and was followed by somw special recognitions. Brian Little was recognized as the World Champion Auctioneer to a standing ovation. Another standing ovation was given Monty Layton, who is retiring as the Ag Instructor at Copan High School.
 
 
SHOWMANSHIP CLASS WINNERS
 
SWINE: 
Jr:    Dellaney Eden
Int:   Trenton Hatheway 
Sr:   Jaci Sumner
 
SHEEP: 
Jr:    Harper Minor
Int:  Kennedy Kramer
Sr:   Dally Harp
 
BEEF:
Jr:    Rian French
Int:  Will Adcock
Sr:  Josh Heurtz
 
GOAT:
Jr:   Rian French
Int:  Izzy Lewis
Sr:  Rian Davis
 
MEAT RABBITS:
Jr:   Levi Moses
Int:  Sadie Moses
Sr:  Kira Hatelstead
 
BROILERS:
Jr:   Kayin Smith
Int:  Simon Blum
Sr:   Kira Hatelstead
 
FINAL SALES SHEET COMING SOON
 

