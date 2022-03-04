Posted: Mar 04, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Possible revisions to the Bulldogger Back to School Plan may once again be made by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education following their upcoming meeting. This regards COVID-19 protocols and procedures at all DPS school sites.

Superintendent Vince Vincent will provide a mid-year financial report in the meeting as well. There may even be action taken to purchase Thomas school buses.

Other items of note

----------

Take action on a license agreement with OKTLE for employee evaluations for school year 2022-2023.

Take action on a contract with ADPC for financial software services for school year 2022-2023.

Take action on the 2021-2022 audit contract and engagement letter with Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett.

Take action on revisions to the contract with Bartlesville Hope Pediatric Therapy for Speech Language Therapy Services for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

Possible approval of letters of resignation: Jarrod Johnson - Middle School Teacher/Coach

Possibly enter into executive session to discuss hiring a middle school principal for the 2022-2023 school year, and hiring an elementary school teacher on a temporary certified contract for the 2022-2023 school year (the board may take action on these items out of executive session).

----------

The meeting will take place in the McCrary Conference Room of the Dewey Administration Building, located at 1 Bulldogger Road, at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.