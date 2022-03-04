Posted: Mar 04, 2022 11:14 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to discuss a wide array of items.

EMS Director for Miller EMS, Jeremy McLemore will give a presentation regarding how things have went over the past month in the City of Fairfax and Barnsdall. The Board will also look to sign an agreement with the architect who will be designing the Osage County Courthouse Annex.

There will be discussion regarding ARPA funds and possibly signing grants regarding those ARPA funds. Board members will also consider surplusing several items for District One.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.