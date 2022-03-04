Posted: Mar 04, 2022 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Rigorous training and course work through the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) pays off for several local cadets.

WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen congratulates the 21 Reserve Academy cadets that have passed their certification exam. Owen says these new reserve officers represent the WCSO, and the Bartlesville and Jenks police departments. He says it is satisfying to see these students excel and return to their agencies confidently trained with high marks in their classes in order to do a great job serving their respective communities.

The cadets had been taking courses since October 2021. WCSO Training Coordinator Carey Duniphin (pictured left next to the cadets) led the academy.

Bartlesville Radio covered the progress the new reserve officers were making in January 2022.

A formal graduation will take place on Monday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 611 SW Adams Boulevard.