Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 04, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 9:18 AM
Capitol Call 3-4-22
Tom Davis
Our local state lawmakers stopped by Bartlesville Radio of Friday for Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66.
Representative Judd Storm brought us up to date on the progress of the budget process.
Wend Stearman has been working on hospital bills involving hospital and hospice rules regarding COVID and family visits.
Senator Daniels gave us an update on the school choice bill that has been pared down a bit but has survived two hurdles so far.
