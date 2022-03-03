Posted: Mar 03, 2022 1:32 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Dynamic Independence, a non-profit in Bartlesville, is currently seek individuals to join their Board of Directors.

The organization serves individuals with disabilities and their families in Washington, Nowata and Craig counties in Oklahoma. Those interested in joining the Board should be willing to take part in approximately four meetings per year as well as helping with community outreach.

If interested or seeking more information, call Carl Haws at 918.335.1314 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can send an email to chaws@dynind.org if you'd rather communicate that way.