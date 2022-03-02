Posted: Mar 02, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show is taking place this week at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska and Wednesday featured a swine, sheep and goat show in addition to Pee-Wee showmanship throughout the day.

A heifer, steer and and beef show will be displayed on Thursday afternoon. As we were broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM on Wednesday morning, Barnsdall FFA student Jackson Howell stopped by to talk about how hard he, along with the rest of his family has worked, to get ready for this event.

Howell says he understands that even when the temperatures are nearly unbearable outside that he must go out and take care of his animals.

To close things out on Friday evening will be a BBQ dinner at 5 p.m. and the auction will follow.