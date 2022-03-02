Posted: Mar 02, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Elementary School receives a visit from two special guests from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO Deputy Berens and Sergeant Jorgensen helped with Copan Elementary School's "Read Across America" activities on Wednesday. The officers interacted with Pre-K through 5th grade students during their time at the school.

Dr. Seuss books were read in the classroom and outside. Students paid close attention as the deputies told them a story.

Pictures courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office