Posted: Mar 02, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Our 38th Season lineup is here. OKM Music is holding its 38th season as Oklahoma’s Premier Music Festival, June 9-13 in Bartlesville, OK. with a live stream offering through Bartlesville Radio.

Appearing on COMMUNUTY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with OKM Music announced that tickets for this year's festival shows will go on sale Friday, March 11, 2022, at noon.

The Festival Kickoff features the Bartlesville Civic Ballet, the Sarah Maud Band, the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra and the Movie Screening of "Top Hat" Thursday, June 9, 7:00 pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Under 20: FREE; General Admission: $10; and Premium: $25 Includes VIP Seating.

Friday, June 10, 5:00 pm at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve is COUNTRY NIGHT with Madi McGuire and the Hot Club of Cowtown. Fireworks will be featured following the show. Children 12 & Under: FREE; Student (13-20): $35; General Admission: $55; and Premium: $100 Includes VIP Parking & Seating.

Here is the entire lineup: