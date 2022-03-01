Posted: Mar 01, 2022 12:58 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 12:58 PM

Tom Davis

Ryan Walters is currently the Secretary of Education, in Gov. Stitt's cabinet. He is now running for State Superintendent--the job currently held by Joy Hofmeister who is now running for Governor.

You can meet with Ryan this evening at Sterling's Grille from 5pm to 6:6-pm. RSVP to Leigh Anne Lauderdale at lalauderdale@gmail.com or 817-296-8271.

Ryan Walters taught eight years as a high school history teacher in his hometown at McAlester High School. During his time at MHS, Walters taught Advanced Placement courses in World History, U.S. History and U.S. Government. He also taught on-level history classes, special education classes and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) classes. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2016. Ryan is passionate about the students of Oklahoma and advocating for their immediate and long term successes.

Walters serves today as Secretary of Public Education for the State of Oklahoma, and was named Secretary of Public Education by Governor Kevin Stitt in September of 2020. As Secretary of Education, Walters is responsible for various agencies, boards and commissions, including the State Board of Education, College and University Boards of Regents or Trustees, Office of Educational Quality and Accountability and the State Board of Career and Technology Education.