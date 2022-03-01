Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles / Tom Davis

Join us for the fun and excitement that comes with the Washington County Junior Livestock Show is just days away.

The WCJLS is set to take place March 2 – March 5 at the Washington County Fairgrounds located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey.

Wednesday is livestock check-in day.

Activities will take place inside the barns and main arena.

Bartlesville Radio will report live from the WCJLS this week sponosored by: Union State Bank; Mid-America Feeds, Farm and Ranch; Triangle Serum; Oklahoma Farm Bureau-LaJuana Duncan; South Coffeyville Livestock; REP Reliable Electrical Products; Bartnet IP; Wise Boot Repair; Coffeyville Livestock Market; Bartlett Co-op; Arvest Bank; Swan Insuarance; Mullen Construction; Medicalodges of Dewey; Roman's Outdoor Power; Jensen Tractor Ranch; and Rainey's Custom Butchering.

You can come out and show your support of Washington County’s 4-H and FFA youth!

A full schedule of shows and events can be found below: