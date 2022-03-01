Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Local law enforcement and members of the community interact over a meal at Chick-Fil-A in Bartlesville.

The Washington County Community Council (WCCC) held Lunch with a COP on Monday afternoon in an effort to engage the public with the Bartlesville and Dewey Police Departments and the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen says any event such as this one is good for positive interactions. Owen says it fosters improved relations and shows the public that police officers are human too. He says improving the bond between the community and law enforcement is the goal of the WCCC.

WCCC Executive Director John Werts says they had a great turnout.

"[It was] exactly what I hoped for," Werts says. "Lots of parents and kids. Lots of cops showed up from Dewey and Bartlesville Police Departments and the Washington County Sheriff's Office."

The next Lunch with a COP will be held during the WCCC's monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at Rib Crib. The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"We would like to hold [Lunch with a Cop] every month with our monthly meeting," Werts says. "This way people can attend our meetings and be involved that way as well. I think it also provides a great atmosphere for our kids, youth and young adults. I look forward to summer time when older kids not in school can be involved."

Discussion on upcoming events, current projects, and other topics those in attendance want to bring up will take place in the next meeting.

Sheriff Owen thanks Chick-Fil-A, the community and the WCCC for all their support. Owen says he saw great conversations and interactions during the event on Monday. He says they even had fun with the Chick-Fil-A Cow, which put them on the same level as the citizens as they were able to let their hair down.