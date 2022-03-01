Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show, presented by Barlett CO-OP is Friday, March 4th 1-7pm and Saturday, March 5th 8:30am-4pm!

We'll see you at Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College, 400 W. 11th Street, Coffeyville, Kansas, for all the fun.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tami Brinkman with Bartlesville Radio said,"The Inter-State Farm & Home Show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential. Vendors throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas will be represented at the show. "

Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home for your immediate enjoyment.

Great door prizes including $500 cash, Branson tickets and more will be given away each day.

Bring your entire family, your friends, and neighbors, and enjoy attending and making the Inter-State Farm & Home Show one of the most talked-about and anticipated shows in the area.

FREE ADMISSION & PARKING