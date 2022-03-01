News
Posted: Mar 01, 2022 5:50 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 5:50 AM
Racist Imagery Posted on Social Media Involving Caney, KS Students
Tom Davis
Students from Caney Valley, Kansas, High School post racist imagery on social media. Students shared a picture on social media and is now being shared on Facebook as well. The picture depicts a racist and violent act.
USD 436 has responded to the incident saying that they in no way condone the actions of the students involved. In a letter posted on Facebook, the school says that after a multi-day investigation, the incident has been handled according to the district's student disciplinary policy. The school is working on creating a new strategic plan that will include a racial equality component.
