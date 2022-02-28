Posted: Feb 28, 2022 10:39 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 10:39 AM

Oklahoma Republican State Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow is the latest to announce he will run for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat.

The 87-year-old Inhofe announced late last week that he would be resigning from his position, setting up a special Senate race to replace the Republican Senator. Dahm was originally set to challenge Oklahoma Senator James Lankford for his role in the primaries on June 28.

Dahm was first elected to his seat in the Oklahoma Senate in 2012. He ranks as the most conservative state senator in Oklahoma by the American Conservative Union.