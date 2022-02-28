Posted: Feb 28, 2022 10:13 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville is seeking information on a new Felon Friday suspect.

The delayed Felony Friday post from CrimeStoppers lists Chancelor Hahn as the wanted individual. Hahn is sought for Burglary in the 2nd Degree AFC.

If you have any information in regards to Hanh's whereabouts, send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers here. You can also call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.2583.

Attached below is ODCRs with all the crimes Hahn has been charged/arrested for in the past.

To learn more about Felony Friday, click here.