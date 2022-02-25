Posted: Feb 25, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced on Thursday that he planned to resign from office at the end of the year and he made it official on Friday by submitting a letter to Secretary of State Brian Bingman.

The letter said in part that he has been honored to serve the people of Oklahoma since first joining public service in 1967. He added that after much prayer and consideration, he felt it was time to stand aside and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders.

Here is that letter in its entirety on Inhofe's website.

Inhofe has announced that he will support Luke Holland to run in his place. Governor Kevin Stitt has already said he will not run for the open Senate seat.