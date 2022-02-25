Posted: Feb 25, 2022 12:56 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School (BHS) seniors Matt Fries and Morgan King have been named Academic All-Staters by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. They are among 100 top public high school seniors across Oklahoma who were selected.

Fries (pictured left) is the son of Carolyn and Rob Fries. He is a member of the FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, BHS Green environmental club, and Math Club. Outside of school, he is involved in Boy Scouts of America, the Order of the Arrow, a youth group, and has been a past member of Run the Streets. He enjoys reading, discussing philosophy, hiking, camping, and volunteering with his church. He also enjoys pursuing work as an independent contractor and learning new skills. He is preparing for college next year with a full schedule of Advanced Placement (AP) classes and plans to major in engineering.

King is the son of Leslie and Nathan King. He is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity cross country and track, orchestra, and Student Council. He is the founder and President of the Math Club. Morgan is an AP Scholar with Distinction. Outside of school, Morgan is involved in service with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and participated in the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad. In his spare time he likes to run, go on long bike rides, read classics, and play word games. He is currently working as a cybersecurity intern at ConocoPhillips through the BHS intern program. Morgan (pictured right) hopes to compete in a triathlon and a marathon with his dad this year. After he completes a two-year church mission, he hopes to major in nuclear engineering, with a focus on nuclear fusion research.

The 2021 Academic All-State Class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Matt and Morgan are the 76th and 77th All-Staters to be selected at Bartlesville High School.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools