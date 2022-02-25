Posted: Feb 25, 2022 10:39 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Board of Commissioners are set to run through a lighter meeting when they meet again.

A notification of single audit requirement from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security may be approved when the Commissioners meet on Monday, Feb. 28. An OSU Extension 2021 Programming Report may be heard and approved as well.

The meeting will take place on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, in Bartlesville at 9:30 a.m.