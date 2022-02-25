Posted: Feb 25, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The fun and excitement that comes with the Washington County Junior Livestock Show is just days away.

The WCJLS is set to take place March 2 – March 5 at the Washington County Fairgrounds located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey.

Activities will take place inside the barns and main arena.

You can come out and show your support of Washington County’s 4-H and FFA youth!

A full schedule of shows and events can be found below: