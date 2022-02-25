Posted: Feb 25, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Community Council (WCCC) schedules “Lunch with a COP.”

WCCC Executive Director John Earl says local law enforcement will be out at Chick-Fil-A on Monday, Feb. 28, from noon to 1:00 p.m. Earl says you can come out and show your support, ask questions, and be involved with them. He says the kiddos that aren’t in school are welcome.

Earl says positive interaction with law enforcement is great for the public due to the always evolving impact it makes on our society. He says, “Building rapport with people is essential, I would further put a special emphasis on kids, youth, and young adults. They are our future for the community.”

Chick-Fil-A in Bartlesville is located at 602 SE Washington Boulevard.