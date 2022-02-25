PODCAST: Sen. Inhofe Announces Retirement, Endorses Former Bartian and His Chief of Staff Luke Holland to Run for His Seat
Posted: Feb 25, 2022 7:03 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 10:57 AM
Tom Davis
Oklahoma US Senator Jim Inhofe, a Republican who has served in Congress since 1987, is announcing his retirement today, setting up what could be major changes in the state’s political landscape just weeks before candidate filing.
Bartlesville Radio spoke this mornng with Luke Holland, a Bartlesville native and Inhofe's chief of staff, to get the confirmation. During that converstaion with Holland, he announced that he is running for Inhofe's senate seat and that Senator Inhofe is endorsing him for job.
Some potential candidates for the seat have been positioning themselves for a Senate campaign. Among them are U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, Former Oklahoma state House Speaker T.W. Shannon, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and Luke Holland.
LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST WITH LUKE HOLLAND HERE:
