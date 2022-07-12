Posted: Feb 24, 2022 3:32 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A federal jury finds a Claremore man guilty for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says Travis Carl Condry, 29, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country on Wednesday.

“Travis Condry is a rapist who believed that ‘stop doesn’t always mean stop,’” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today, a federal jury upheld the law and brought Condry to justice for his criminal sexual conduct.”

The crime was initially charged in Rogers County District Court, but the charges were dismissed based on the Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v Oklahoma and subsequent court decisions. Because the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation and Condry is an enrolled tribal citizen, the federal government prosecuted the case.

The FBI and Claremore Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven J. Briden and Valeria G. Luster are prosecuting the case.

Condry will be sentenced on July 12, 2022.