Posted: Feb 24, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2022 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe has announced that he will resign from the post he has served for 28 years on Monday, this according to our news partners at the News on 6.

The resignation would go into effect on December 30th and it is expected that a special election will be held to fill the seat through the General Election in November. Inhofe was elected to the office in 1994 and is a ranking member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee. Before serving in the U.S. Senate, he was a member of the House of Representatives and also served as the Mayor of Tulsa.

This was first reported by the New York Times and has since been verified by multiple reports.