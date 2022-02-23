Posted: Feb 23, 2022 12:34 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 12:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) activates Operation Slick Streets after sleet sweeps through the area.

As a result, the BPD will not respond to non-injury accidents at this time. BPD will respond to collisions with injuries and where vehicles are not operable and blocking major roads.

Citizens are encouraged to file reports by going to the BPD's website here. Follow the link to file reports at this time.