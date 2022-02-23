Posted: Feb 23, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Hot off the heels of a very successful Chamber Forum with guest speaker US Senator James Lankford on Tuesday, Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce CEO Sheri Wilt appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Wilt thanked all the sponsors, including Ascension St John Jane Phillips Hospital and ABB for a successful forum event with the Senator.

Sherri announced on the program that the next Business After Hours event is Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

Wilt aslo annouced that the next Women in Business even will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with speaker Deborah Love Bradshaw talking about "NAVIGATING EFFECTIVE CUSTOMER SERVICE."