Feb 22, 2022

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce held a forum on Tuesday with US Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma presented by ABB.

Senator Lankford talked about the seriousness of the Russia - Ukraine issue saying that a war in Europe is not what anyone want. Lankford portrayed Russian President Putin as "an old KGB guy longing to to the the band back together," meaning the old Soviet Union with Urkraine as one piece of that plan.

The Senator explained that Russia's economy is in very bad shape and that on the scale of things, it is "nothing more than a gas station." Despite Russia's mass, our state of Texas has a bigger economy tha Russia and the ony exports it has is natural gas and oil.

Putin wants to use Ukraine as leverage moving forward and will likely stop at nothing to accomplish that goal.

Lankford then talked about the US economy where inflation has hit 7 1/2%. According to Senator Lankford, the Biden administration's big spending efforts have placed us in this position where no other nation is in regards to inflation and that it will be difficult to get on top of the problem.

The Seantor pivoted to the mismanagement of the US Southern border and the million or more people from all over the world who are coming into our country illegally from all around the world. Lankford told the audience that those crossing the border illegally each get a court date to plead their case for being here. However, that court date is always 6 years in the future.

During the Q and A, he addressed Russian hackers, the Canadian truckers,and more.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST