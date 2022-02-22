Posted: Feb 22, 2022 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

During citizens input at Tuesday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, local citizen Jerry Butterbaugh talked about his recent experience of filing a deed and how difficult the process was.

He says the public used to be able to go into the County Clerk’s Office at which time you could request a form if you were buying or selling property. Butterbaugh says that is not the case now, as they no longer do that on advice of legal counsel. He says the way you must go about it in Osage County now is by either going to the public library or doing it at your home.

County Clerk Robin Slack said they are a filing office, but are not required to provide the forms to the public. She says legal counsel doesn’t want anyone at the county level telling the public something that might not be true.

The Board told Butterbaugh that would be a question for someone at the district attorney’s office, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.