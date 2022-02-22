Posted: Feb 22, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calls on the White House for a stronger response.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Representative Hern said one thing is clear: “weak leadership in the White House ripples across the globe.”

The rest of Hern’s statement is as follows:

“President Biden is unwilling to stand up to Putin and is still unclear on what sanctions will be levied against Russia following a clear invasion of Ukraine. World leaders are speaking out, laying strong sanctions on Russia, but the White House’s actions are all reactive. Preventative measures could have been taken months ago, when Senate Democrats filibustered a bill implementing sanctions on Russia. This is not the message we want to send to the world. This is not the precedent we want to set for our allies. The world relies on strong American leadership, but Democrats have proven incapable of providing it – to the detriment of us all.”