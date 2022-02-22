Posted: Feb 22, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 2:22 PM

Garrett Giles

House Bill 3166 aims to expand ties between Oklahoma and Taiwan.

The measure is sponsored by Republican State Representative Judd Strom of Copan, and Republican State Senator Roland Pederson of Burlington.

The bill would establish the office to promote Oklahoma business and establish business-to-business trading activity within the Southeast Asia region. Taiwan, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are countries of interest in the legislation.

Taiwan became Oklahoma’s first “sister state” in 1980, according to the State Department of Commerce, after Governor George Nigh signed an agreement with the island country. Taipei is also a “sister-city” with Oklahoma City.

The trade office will cost the state an estimated $250,000 annually.

The Finance Subcommittee on Revenue and Taxation advanced the bill unanimously on Monday evening. Its next stop is the Appropriations and Budget committee, followed by a vote by the full House of Representatives.