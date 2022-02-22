Posted: Feb 22, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library invites you to test your investigative skills in an online escape room throughout the month of March.

This fun and inquisitive escape room is for ages 14 and up. Get the family involved or make it a fun date.

Dates and times for the event include:

----------

March 1, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

March 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 11, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

March 14, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

March 16, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

----------

Call 918.338.4169 to register for one of the dates listed.