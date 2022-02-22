Posted: Feb 22, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Monday morning, a police officer pulled over a Bartlesville woman after observing the suspect fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Arlington St. and Virginia Ave. She was later arrested for trafficking a controlled dangerous substance.

When making contact with the defendant, Sarah Bartsch, officers noted that they needed K-9 assistance. Upon arrival, the K-9 officer advised of the presence of narcotic odors coming from within the vehicle.

A search was conducted and a plastic bag was found located containing methamphetamine inside a Victoria’s Secret bag. Bartsch said that the bag containing methamphetamine did belong to her. The bag, along with its contents, weighed approximately 27.3 grams.

Bond for Bartsch was set at $25,000 and she is due back in court on Friday, March 4th.