Posted: Feb 22, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2022 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma House District 10 Representative Judd Strom wants to hear from constituents that have become unemployed due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Rep. Strom says he wants to visit with real people that have dealt with this issue. Strom says he may even contact employers to get "the why and the when," and what led them to letting people go. He says this is not a pointed attack or a political move, stating he only wants to get a better picture of District 10.

Rep. Strom represents Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. Bartlesville, Copan, Delaware, Lenapah, New Alluwe, Nowata, Ochelata, Ramona, Skiatook, South Coffeyville, Vera and Wann are all within Strom's representation.

You can email your story to Judd.Strom@OKHouse.gov. You are asked to include the name of your previous employer, as well as your name, address, and phone number.

To see if you reside in House District 10, you can view the map here.