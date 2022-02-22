News
Feb 22, 2022
COVID Case Numbers Continue to Decline in Osage County
The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been keeping a watchful eye on COVID-19 case numbers and they have seen a continued decrease in cases over the past few weeks. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said that trend continues to go in that direction.
District One Commissioner Randall Jones made the recommendation to take no action regarding making further amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.
