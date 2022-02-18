Posted: Feb 18, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) arrests two brothers for a violent armed robbery at the Pipe Dreams Dispensary in Oologah.

According to RCSO officials, Chris and Eric Hulsman (pictured left to right) allegedly robbed the dispensary on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Hulsman brother’s pistol whipped and tied up the owner during the incident before taking off.

Leads into Pawnee, Okfuskee, and Tulsa counties were pursued until the pair was taken into custody late in the day on Thursday. Bond for Chris Hulsman is set at $500,000. Eric Hulsman’s bond is set at $250,000.

The Tulsa Police Department, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit, and enforcement personnel with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority assisted the RCSO.