Posted: Feb 18, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville First Baptist Church releases information on its 2022 Spring Women’s Conference.

Brandi Biesiadecki will be the keynote speaker at the event. Biesiadecki is a pastor's wife and a Women's Ministry Advisor at First Baptist Bartlesville.

There will be breakout topics on contentment, courage, character and cleaning tips. Student breakout topics will focus on cherishing the Word and being combat ready.

The conference will take place at Bartlesville First Baptist, 405 S. Cherokee, on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$20 tickets includes light snacks, breakfast and lunch. Call 918.336.6172 or visit mybfbc.org to register.