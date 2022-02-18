Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Feb 18, 2022 12:51 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 12:51 PM

Drop-off Locations Available to Get Rid of Medications

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Counseling Center is asking for your help in disposing of unwanted, unused and expired medications. To assist in this endeavor, you can drop these items off at the Osage Nation Health Center in Pawhuska, the Fairfax Pharmacy and Hominy Drug and Gift Store Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

 

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says keeping those unnecessary medications in your home will do nothing but harm you and your family members.

 

Disposal is free and for more information, you can call the counseling center at 918-287-5413.


« Back to News