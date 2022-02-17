Posted: Feb 17, 2022 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2022 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Braded Schovanec with Tri County Tech stressed that successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.

Schovanec said, "Our district includes Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. We also serve homeschool and virtual students. When students complete our program, they are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. Students will earn elective, math, science, or computer credits."

After a very successful open house, Schovanec will be visiting high schools virtually to help students with their Tri County Tech applications.